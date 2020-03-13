UrduPoint.com
Spanish Queen To Remain In Quarantine Despite Testing Negative For COVID-19

Fri 13th March 2020 | 06:47 PM

The Spanish royal family has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but Queen Letizia will remain in quarantine, the royal house said on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Spanish royal family has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but Queen Letizia will remain in quarantine, the royal house said on Friday.

On Thursday, the royal family was reported to have taken necessary tests after Queen Letizia attended an event with Equality Minister Irene Montero where they kissed each other in the cheek, per tradition.

Montero was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Per the recommendation from the medical services [Queen Letizia] will continue refraining from taking part in events," the royal house told journalists.

According to the Spanish Health Ministry, as of Thursday the country has confirmed 2,965 COVID-19 cases and 84 fatalities.

