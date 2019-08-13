UrduPoint.com
Spanish Railroad Company Says 325 Trains To Be Canceled On Wednesday Due To Strike

Spanish Railroad Company Says 325 Trains to Be Canceled on Wednesday Due to Strike

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) A total of 325 trains will be canceled in Spain on Wednesday due to a strike organized by the staff of the Renfe railroad company, the operator said on Tuesday.

The strike is scheduled to be held from 12 p.m to 4 p.m. local time [10:00-14:00 GMT] and from 8 p.m to midnight, with cancellations affecting long-distance, regional and cargo trains, the statement informed.

Rail traffic will operate as normal at all other times, the company added.

August 14 will be a public holiday in Spain (Assumption of Mary) and the disruptions are likely to affect travel plans of many people.

The latest strike took place on July 31 and disrupted more than 700 trains. The next two strikes are scheduled to be held on August 31 and September 1.

The strike is headed by the General Confederation of Labor, which is seeking an increase in railroad staff.

An indefinite strike is currently taking place in Barcelona's El Prat airport but it has not caused any significant inconveniences due to a law that requires the operation of at least 90 percent of air traffic at times of strike.

