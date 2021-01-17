Spanish Regions Tighten COVID-19 Restrictions Amid 3rd Wave

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The authorities of the Spanish regions are introducing new restrictive measures related to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling on the government to establish a strict quarantine, while Spain's health ministry does not consider the tightening of measures necessary.

The authorities of the autonomous communities of Andalusia, Murcia, Castile and Leon, and Asturias have called on the government to impose a strict home quarantine and already began to impose strict restrictions.

"We have experience, we dealt with the second wave with a strategy that worked.

If there is a similar strategy, we will achieve the same result," Minister of Health Salvador Illa said.

The head of the health ministry's Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies Fernando Simon added that the possibility of quarantine was there, but it did not yet seem necessary.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Spain, more than 2.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, and more than 53,000 died. A high-alert regime has been introduced in Spain, a curfew is in effect and movement between autonomous communities is restricted.