UrduPoint.com

Spanish Regulator Authorizes Clinical Trials Of First Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:38 PM

Spanish Regulator Authorizes Clinical Trials of First Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

The Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) authorized clinical trials for the PHH-1V coronavirus vaccine of the Hipra pharmaceutical company, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) authorized clinical trials for the PHH-1V coronavirus vaccine of the Hipra pharmaceutical company, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

This is the first time a COVID-19 vaccine produced in Spain will be tested on humans.

"The AEMPS has authorized the clinical trial of the PHH-1V vaccine against COVID-19 of the Hipra company," the Health Ministry said.

The vaccine is similar to those made by the United States' Novavax and French Sanofi/GSK, which are being evaluated by the European Medicines Agency, but uses different types of protein.

"This vaccine is based on two structurally similar recombinant proteins, one of which corresponds to the Alpha variant, and the other to the Beta variant, which are combined to form a unique structure called a dimer, and are accompanied by an adjuvant, which strengthens the immune response," the Ministry of Health explained.

In the first stage, the main task is to identify the safety and tolerability of the vaccine, the secondary goal is to evaluate its immunogenicity and efficacy, the ministry said. The second dose of the vaccine will be administered 21 days after the first one.

The trial will involve several dozen volunteers from various medical centers in the country.

Related Topics

Company Spain United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zambia gears up for tense economy-dominated vote

Zambia gears up for tense economy-dominated vote

44 seconds ago
 Algerian President Declares 3-Day Mourning for Wil ..

Algerian President Declares 3-Day Mourning for Wildfire Victims

46 seconds ago
 AJK President summons AJK Legislative Assembly mee ..

AJK President summons AJK Legislative Assembly meeting on August 17

49 seconds ago
 Pakistan confirm 19-player squad for West Indies T ..

Pakistan confirm 19-player squad for West Indies Tests

54 seconds ago
 Abdulla Al Marri holds virtual meeting with Latvia ..

Abdulla Al Marri holds virtual meeting with Latvian counterpart to enhance econo ..

9 minutes ago
 Germany's Maas Says Not Yet Contacted With Russian ..

Germany's Maas Says Not Yet Contacted With Russian, UK Colleagues on 'Espionage' ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.