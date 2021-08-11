Spanish Regulator Authorizes Clinical Trials of First Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

The Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) authorized clinical trials for the PHH-1V coronavirus vaccine of the Hipra pharmaceutical company, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) authorized clinical trials for the PHH-1V coronavirus vaccine of the Hipra pharmaceutical company, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

This is the first time a COVID-19 vaccine produced in Spain will be tested on humans.

"The AEMPS has authorized the clinical trial of the PHH-1V vaccine against COVID-19 of the Hipra company," the Health Ministry said.

The vaccine is similar to those made by the United States' Novavax and French Sanofi/GSK, which are being evaluated by the European Medicines Agency, but uses different types of protein.

"This vaccine is based on two structurally similar recombinant proteins, one of which corresponds to the Alpha variant, and the other to the Beta variant, which are combined to form a unique structure called a dimer, and are accompanied by an adjuvant, which strengthens the immune response," the Ministry of Health explained.

In the first stage, the main task is to identify the safety and tolerability of the vaccine, the secondary goal is to evaluate its immunogenicity and efficacy, the ministry said. The second dose of the vaccine will be administered 21 days after the first one.

The trial will involve several dozen volunteers from various medical centers in the country.