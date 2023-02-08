Spanish Rescuers Find Boat Carrying 43 Illegal Migrants, One Dead - Emergency Service

Spanish rescuers found a boat with 43 migrants aboard near the Lanzarote island, including one dead and two in critical condition, the authority for security and emergencies in Canary Islands said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Spanish rescuers found a boat with 43 migrants aboard near the Lanzarote island, including one dead and two in critical condition, the authority for security and emergencies in Canary Islands said on Wednesday.

"Today, the maritime rescue service found a boat with 43 migrants on board, they were taken to Arrecife (port in Lanzarote)," the authority tweeted, adding that "one of them died and nine were taken to a hospital, two in critical condition."

Spanish news agency Efe reported, citing local emergency services, that those hospitalized have symptoms of hypothermia and dehydration.

Another ship carrying 64 illegal migrants from sub-Saharan countries was intercepted earlier in the day, the authority said. Those on board, among them 35 men, 24 women and five children, were transferred to the Spanish port of Arguineguin.