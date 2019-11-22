UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Rescuers Intercept 2 Boats With Irregular Migrants Near Canary Islands

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:45 PM

Spanish Rescuers Intercept 2 Boats With Irregular Migrants Near Canary Islands

Spanish rescuers have intercepted two boats with 85 undocumented migrants off the coast of the Gran Canaria island, local emergency service said on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Spanish rescuers have intercepted two boats with 85 undocumented migrants off the coast of the Gran Canaria island, local emergency service said on Friday.

According to the statement published on Twitter, there were 79 migrants aboard the first boat and six people on the second. All of the migrants were transferred to the port of Arguineguin and two of them received medical assistance.

According to the International Migration Organization, since the beginning of 2019, over 22,000 migrants have arrived in Spain by sea, while 324 migrants died on the way.

On November 6, nine migrants were killed and two were said to be missing as a result of a boat crash off the coast of Lanzarote Island, in the Canary Archipelago. At least four migrants died while attempting to reach the Canary Islands on October 29. A Singapore-flagged merchant vessel rescued other migrants who were also on that boat.

Related Topics

Twitter Died Spain October November 2019 All

Recent Stories

Islamic Cleric Says Iranian People Foiled Enemy Pl ..

6 minutes ago

Speakers call for joint efforts to address malnutr ..

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inaugurates NADR ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry host di ..

6 minutes ago

Labour Remains UK Youths' Favorite Despite Waning ..

13 minutes ago

'Chaos on roads not a sign of civilized nations': ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.