UrduPoint.com

Spanish Researchers Open Up Covid Antibody Tests Tech

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:54 PM

Spanish researchers open up Covid antibody tests tech

Spain's top research institution reached a licensing deal Tuesday that paves the way for its Covid-19 antibody test to be produced more cheaply in developing countries

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Spain's top research institution reached a licensing deal Tuesday that paves the way for its Covid-19 antibody test to be produced more cheaply in developing countries.

The World Health Organization described the accord as the first transparent, global, non-exclusive licence for a Covid-19 health tool that will help correct "devastating global inequity".

The deal brings together the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the global Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) and the WHO's Covid-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) knowledge-sharing platform.

"The aim of the licence is to facilitate the rapid manufacture and commercialisation of CSIC's Covid-19 serological test worldwide," the WHO said.

The test effectively detects anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies developed in response to either a Covid-19 infection or a vaccine.

CSIC, one of Europe's main public research institutions, will provide the MPP or prospective licensees with knowhow and training.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the licence, which will be royalty-free for low- and middle-income countries, as "the kind of open and transparent licence we need to move the needle on access during and after the pandemic."He added: "I urge developers of Covid-19 vaccines, treatments and diagnostics to follow this example and turn the tide... on the devastating global inequity this pandemic has spotlighted."C-TAP was founded in May 2020 as a platform for developers of Covid-19 treatments, tests and vaccines and other health products to share intellectual property, knowledge and data.

Related Topics

World Technology Europe May 2020 Share Top

Recent Stories

Provision of basic health facilities, top priority ..

Provision of basic health facilities, top priority: DC

19 seconds ago
 New phase of admissions in e-Rozgar program starte ..

New phase of admissions in e-Rozgar program started in Bahawalpur

20 seconds ago
 KP body on energy meets, discusses progress on ene ..

KP body on energy meets, discusses progress on energy projects

22 seconds ago
 148km long old sewerage lines being replaced in Mu ..

148km long old sewerage lines being replaced in Multan at cost of Rs 2.25 b

23 seconds ago
 Only 6% of Poles Favor Accepting Migrants While Ne ..

Only 6% of Poles Favor Accepting Migrants While Nearly Half Believe EU Must Help ..

3 minutes ago
 WAM REPORT : UAE, Turkey aim to advance bilateral ..

WAM REPORT : UAE, Turkey aim to advance bilateral relations

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.