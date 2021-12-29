UrduPoint.com

Spanish Restaurant Industry Likely To Lose $1.7Bln On Christmas Over Coronavirus - Union

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Spanish restaurant owners may lose 1.5 billion Euros ($1.7 Bln) over the Christmas period due to booking cancellations amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, José Luis Yzuel, the head of the Hostelería de España group uniting restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs of Spain, said on Tuesday.

"Obviously, there are a lot of cancellations... Now we have calculated (that the losses will amount to) about 1.5 billion euros," Yzuel told Spanish broadcaster 24 Horas.

Spain is currently experiencing a sixth wave of coronavirus infections, with the total of cases amounting to nearly 6 million and the death rate at almost 90,000.

The surge was driven by the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which accounted for nearly 40% of the daily number of cases on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Salvador Peiro, epidemiologist and scientist at the Foundation for the Promotion of Health and Biomedical Research of Valencia Region, assumed that the peak of the current wave in Spain may be reached in early January.

