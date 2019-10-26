UrduPoint.com
Spanish Right-Wing Rally Gathers 20,000 Participants in Central Madrid - Organizers

A rally "in defense of the unity of Spain" by right-wing Vox party gathered 20,000 people in central Madrid on Saturday, according to organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) A rally "in defense of the unity of Spain" by right-wing Vox party gathered 20,000 people in central Madrid on Saturday, according to organizers.

Participants unfurled a large Spanish flag in a display of solidarity with a united Spain amid the ongoing crisis in Catalonia.

Speaking to the audience, Vox leader Santiago Abascal accused the rival parties of being "accomplices" of the Catalan independence movement and touted his party as the only one capable of resolving the Catalan crisis.

Abascal also took swipes at current and former Spanish heads of government, who are largely left-leaning political rivals, for mishandling the situation in Catalonia. He also called for a carpet ban on all pro-Catalan independence organizations.

Spain has been experiencing a protracted political crisis that has necessitated the fourth election in four years to be held on November 10. Although the Spanish Socialists Worker's Party is predicted to win but fail to secure a majority, Vox is looking to gain more seats and become the third-largest party in parliament. Abascal's fiery rhetoric is seen as a ploy to stir up votes on election day.

On October 14, the Supreme Court of Spain sentenced 12 Catalan politicians for their involvement in an illegal independence referendum in 2017. Nine people were found guilty of rebellion and received sentences ranging from 9 to 13 years in prison. After that, protests and riots began in the autonomous community.

