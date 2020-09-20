UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Royal Corruption Scandal 'Historic Moment' To Push For Republic - Iglesias

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 01:14 AM

Spanish Royal Corruption Scandal 'Historic Moment' to Push for Republic - Iglesias

Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the far-left Unidas Podemos political party Pablo Iglesias said on Saturday that the current corruption scandal involving the royal family represents a "historic moment" for Spain to become a republic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the far-left Unidas Podemos political party Pablo Iglesias said on Saturday that the current corruption scandal involving the royal family represents a "historic moment" for Spain to become a republic.

"I think that, as republicans, we need to be able to understand the historic moment of crisis faced by the Spanish monarchy and the model of state that embodies the Spanish monarchy itself. And, I think, we must have courage and boldness to bring to the table the need for Spain to move towards the horizon of a new republic," Iglesias stated.

According to Iglesias, the monarchy is no longer suitable for the younger generation of Spanish citizens, as "less and less people in Spain, especially young people," understand why they cannot choose a head of state and why a head of state can avoid responsibility if commits a crime.

In June, Spain's Supreme Court prosecutors launched an investigation into the role of former Spanish King Juan Carlos I in an anti-corruption case regarding the 2011 construction contract for a high-speed railway from Saudi Arabia's Mecca to Medina. Spanish firms have won the $8 billion deal to build the rail link, and anti-corruption officials suspect that the former king has kept undeclared funds in Swiss banks.

In August, Juan Carlos I suddenly left Spain amid the ongoing investigation. Spain's royal house said that Juan Carlos I was in the United Arab Emirates.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Supreme Court Scandal Mecca Young Medina Spain Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates June August Family From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Feder ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus pandemic shows the world woefully unde ..

30 seconds ago

Bale returns to Tottenham on loan, but out until O ..

2 hours ago

Hot, dry weather to prevail

2 hours ago

UK Registers Largest Single-Day Increase in COVID- ..

2 hours ago

Pogacar poised to win Tour de France after shock t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.