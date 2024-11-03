Spanish Royals To Visit Flood-hit Region As Fresh Downpours Loom
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Spain's king and queen are due on Sunday to visit the Valencia region, Spanish media reported, where devastating floods have killed more than 200 people with more rain on the horizon.
Hopes of finding survivors ebbed five days after torrents of muddy water wrecked towns and infrastructure in Spain's worst such disaster in decades.
Nearly all the deaths have been in the Valencia region, where thousands of security and emergency services frantically cleared debris and mud in the search for bodies.
Describing "the worst natural disaster in the recent history of our country," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said it was the second deadliest flood in Europe this century.
Sanchez was expected to accompany King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia as well as the Valencia region leader Carlos Mazon on a visit to the areas affected by the floods on Sunday, according to the premier's office.
The exact programme of their visit has not yet been made public.
The monarchs' visit comes as Spain's meterological agency issued a fresh warning for heavy downpours in the Valencia region.
Up to 100 litres per square metre (22 gallons per square yard) of water could fall in the province of Castellon and the area surrounding the city of Valencia, the agency forecast.
It also sounded the alarm for torrential rain that may cause flooding in the southern province of Almeria, advising residents not to travel unless strictly necessary.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From World
-
Motta's Juventus up to third with 'important' Udinese win31 minutes ago
-
Bagnaia wins Malaysia MotoGP to keep title race alive41 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Rizwan Sheikh held series of meetings with Pakistani-Americans in NY, urging investment51 minutes ago
-
Golf: LPGA Japan Classic scores51 minutes ago
-
Ajaz stars as New Zealand beat India 3-0 in historic Test sweep2 hours ago
-
No durable peace until world's occupied people granted right of self-determination: Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Pant hits fifty as India 92-6 in chase of 1473 hours ago
-
In UK, Trump's Scottish links split locals3 hours ago
-
Zebi Dhol Master mesmerizes audiences with ‘Chit'ta Chola Se Day Darzi’ at Pakistan Week in Riya ..4 hours ago
-
Fading literature: Delhi's famed Urdu Bazaar on last legs5 hours ago
-
Green shoots spring from ashes in Brazil's fire-resistant savanna5 hours ago
-
Livingstone wins battle of century-making skippers in England victory5 hours ago