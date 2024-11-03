Open Menu

Spanish Royals To Visit Valencia After Deadly Floods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are due Sunday to visit the Valencia region, Spanish media reported, where devastating floods have killed more than 200 people.

Hopes of finding survivors ebbed five days after torrents of muddy water wrecked towns and infrastructure in Spain's worst such disaster in decades.

Almost all the deaths have been in the Valencia region, where thousands of security and emergency services frantically cleared debris and mud in the search for bodies.

Describing "the worst natural disaster in the recent history of our country," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said it was the second deadliest flood in Europe this century.

The government had accepted the Valencia region leader's request for 5,000 more troops and informed Sanchez of a further deployment of 5,000 police and civil guards, the premier said.

Spain was carrying out its largest deployment of military and security force personnel in peacetime, he added.

