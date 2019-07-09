UrduPoint.com
Spanish Security Firm Spied On Assange In Ecuadorian Embassy - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:31 PM

A Spanish private security company surveilled the founder of whistleblowing website WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, around-the-clock during his time at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Spanish media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) A Spanish private security company surveilled the founder of whistleblowing website WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, around-the-clock during his time at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Spanish media reported on Tuesday.

Spanish firm Undercover Global S. L., which provided security for the embassy from 2012-2018, collected all possible information about Assange, his lawyers and assistants, El Pais newspaper reported, citing documents, video and audio materials of the firm.

The company's cameras reportedly recorded dozens of Assange's meetings with lawyers and visitors, during which he discussed the strategy for his legal defense. The firm, in particular, learned of the legal team's plans to secretly transport the whistleblower to Russia or Cuba, which were ultimately rejected by Assange.

Undercover Global S. L. intensified surveillance after Lenin Moreno became president of Ecuador in 2017. The firm routinely recorded Assange's activities and conversations, and relevant materials were sent to the company's head, David Morales, every day.

Morales refused to comment on the reports.

The whistleblower was surveilled also after Undercover Global S. L. lost its security services contract with the embassy. The surveillance showed that Assange had become a victim of blackmailing, with Spanish police reportedly arresting two people suspected of trying to extort 3 million Euros ($3.3 million) from Assange.

Assange was arrested in London on April 11. The following month, he was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail back in 2012, when he claimed asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK capital to avoid being extradited to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault charges, and possibly being sent to the United States after that.

If extradited to the United States, where he is wanted on espionage charges, the whistleblower may face up to 175 years in prison.

