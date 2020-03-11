Spanish Senate Temporarily Suspends Operations After Lawmaker Tests Positive for COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Spain's upper house of parliament, the Senate, has suspended operations for at least a week after a lawmaker tested positive for coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19, the senate's first vice president Cristina Narbona Ruiz said on Tuesday.

The Senate's suspension follows in the wake of a similar decision made by the Spanish lower house of parliament. Earlier in the day, Javier Ortega Smith, secretary-general of the far-right Vox party, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

"This week, only one Senate meeting was planned. It has been canceled," Narbona Ruiz said at a press conference, adding that a decision on whether to hold a plenary session scheduled to take place from March 17-18 will also be taken this week.

Earlier on Tuesday, Madrid suspended all direct flights between Spain and Italy, while all sporting events in the country will be held behind closed doors until at least April 5.

Spain has been one of the most severely affected countries by the coronavirus disease outbreak. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spain more than doubled on Monday from 589 to over 1,200, prompting authorities to take drastic measures to stop the spread. This number continues to rise as the total number of confirmed cases has since risen above 1,640, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Over 100 countries have so far registered cases of COVID-19, and the number of worldwide cases rose above 115,000 during the previous 24 hours.