UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Serviceman Dies Of Blood Clot After Receiving AstraZeneca Shot - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:39 PM

Spanish Serviceman Dies of Blood Clot After Receiving AstraZeneca Shot - Defense Minister

A Spanish serviceman has died from thrombosis after receiving the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, Defense Minister Margarita Robles Fernandez said on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) A Spanish serviceman has died from thrombosis after receiving the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, Defense Minister Margarita Robles Fernandez said on Monday.

The minister confirmed earlier media reports saying that a 35-year-old corporal of the ground forces, Francisco Perez Benitez, died on April 24 at the University Hospital of Navarra from complications after vaccination. The cause of death was reported to be a cerebral hemorrhage. The military received his first dose of vaccine on April 7.

"There seems to be no doubt in the medical reports we were given that this was a consequence of the use of the vaccine," the minister told reporters.

At the same time, the official pointed to the need to continue the vaccination campaign due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the country.

Spain, along with many other countries across the world, restricted on April 8 the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clotting concerns pending a final decision by the European regulator. The health authorities decided to administer the UK-Swedish vaccine only to citizens over 60 years old. Before the decision was made, a total of 2.1 million people already received the vaccine, of which only 97% got both shots.

Related Topics

World Died Same April Media From Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Acting CJ AJK HC Justice Muhammad Shiraz Kiyani d ..

1 minute ago

Moderna to Supply 500Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine ..

1 minute ago

Indian Government to Enlist Medical Students in Fi ..

1 minute ago

DC visits corona vaccination Center

1 minute ago

International Art Exhibition, seminar to be held i ..

4 minutes ago

Haro stream claims another life of a lad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.