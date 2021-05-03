Spanish Serviceman Dies of Blood Clot After Receiving AstraZeneca Shot - Defense Minister

A Spanish serviceman has died from thrombosis after receiving the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, Defense Minister Margarita Robles Fernandez said on Monday

The minister confirmed earlier media reports saying that a 35-year-old corporal of the ground forces, Francisco Perez Benitez, died on April 24 at the University Hospital of Navarra from complications after vaccination. The cause of death was reported to be a cerebral hemorrhage. The military received his first dose of vaccine on April 7.

"There seems to be no doubt in the medical reports we were given that this was a consequence of the use of the vaccine," the minister told reporters.

At the same time, the official pointed to the need to continue the vaccination campaign due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the country.

Spain, along with many other countries across the world, restricted on April 8 the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clotting concerns pending a final decision by the European regulator. The health authorities decided to administer the UK-Swedish vaccine only to citizens over 60 years old. Before the decision was made, a total of 2.1 million people already received the vaccine, of which only 97% got both shots.