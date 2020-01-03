UrduPoint.com
Spanish Socialist Agree To Republican Left's Demand To Hold Talks On Catalonia

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:40 AM

Spanish Socialist Agree to Republican Left's Demand to Hold Talks on Catalonia

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The agreement of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) with the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) stipulates holding negotiations on finding the way out of the crisis in Catalonia.

The talks are expected to take place between the Spanish and Catalan governments with their results put forward before the Catalan citizens for approval.

On their part, the ERC promised to abstain during the upcoming parliamentary vote on appointing leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) Pedro Sanchez as the Spanish prime minister, giving him necessary votes in the second round of voting where he needs to have more votes for him than against.

