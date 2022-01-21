Spanish Socialists Call for Deescalation of Tensions in Ukraine, 'Proportionate' Response

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Socialists in the Spanish government must carefully consider their next steps regarding the Ukrainian crisis and adhere to the country's path of pacifism to avoid escalation, a spokesman for Spain's left-wing Podemos party, Pablo Fernandez, said on Friday.

On Thursday, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced that Madrid has sped up the dispatch of two military vessels to the Black Sea as part of NATO's mission. Robles added that Spain always takes part in all deployments initiated by the alliance and called for de-escalation around Ukraine.

"We hope and believe that the socialist part of the Spanish government will carefully think over the steps to be taken and proportionate actions to be taken (regarding Ukraine). Since the country made it clear in 2003 that Spain is categorically against war, that it wants exactly the opposite - to look for alternative ways to de-escalate conflicts," Fernandez told the Spanish TVE broadcaster.

The spokesman noted that Brussels "must ease the tensions around this conflict, avoid its militarization, and find a peaceful resolution." The EU should promote its sovereign position and follow its own external policies, without obeying Washington or Moscow, Fernandez added.

The Spanish minority government coalition consists of members of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party and Unidas Podemos, which includes members of the Podemos, United Left, the Communist Party of Spain, and En Comu Podem parties.

Tensions around Ukraine intensified over the past several months after Russia was accused of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.