UrduPoint.com

Spanish Socialists Call For Deescalation Of Tensions In Ukraine, 'Proportionate' Response

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Spanish Socialists Call for Deescalation of Tensions in Ukraine, 'Proportionate' Response

Socialists in the Spanish government must carefully consider their next steps regarding the Ukrainian crisis and adhere to the country's path of pacifism to avoid escalation, a spokesman for Spain's left-wing Podemos party, Pablo Fernandez, said on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Socialists in the Spanish government must carefully consider their next steps regarding the Ukrainian crisis and adhere to the country's path of pacifism to avoid escalation, a spokesman for Spain's left-wing Podemos party, Pablo Fernandez, said on Friday.

On Thursday, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced that Madrid has sped up the dispatch of two military vessels to the Black Sea as part of NATO's mission. Robles added that Spain always takes part in all deployments initiated by the alliance and called for de-escalation around Ukraine.

"We hope and believe that the socialist part of the Spanish government will carefully think over the steps to be taken and proportionate actions to be taken (regarding Ukraine). Since the country made it clear in 2003 that Spain is categorically against war, that it wants exactly the opposite - to look for alternative ways to de-escalate conflicts," Fernandez told the Spanish TVE broadcaster.

The spokesman noted that Brussels "must ease the tensions around this conflict, avoid its militarization, and find a peaceful resolution." The EU should promote its sovereign position and follow its own external policies, without obeying Washington or Moscow, Fernandez added.

The Spanish minority government coalition consists of members of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party and Unidas Podemos, which includes members of the Podemos, United Left, the Communist Party of Spain, and En Comu Podem parties.

Tensions around Ukraine intensified over the past several months after Russia was accused of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Ukraine Moscow Minority Russia Washington Brussels Madrid Alliance Spain Border All Government

Recent Stories

South Africa clinch series against India

South Africa clinch series against India

15 seconds ago
 Pietro Labriola named CEO of Telecom Italia: sourc ..

Pietro Labriola named CEO of Telecom Italia: source

17 seconds ago
 Biden During Talks With Kishida Expressed Intentio ..

Biden During Talks With Kishida Expressed Intention to Visit Japan This Spring - ..

18 seconds ago
 Pakistan's economic growth rate increasing: Asad

Pakistan's economic growth rate increasing: Asad

22 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court refers Urea fertilizer price ..

Islamabad High Court refers Urea fertilizer price matter to ministry

4 minutes ago
 Iranian President Says Moscow, Tehran to Expand De ..

Iranian President Says Moscow, Tehran to Expand Defense, Space Cooperation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.