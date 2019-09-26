Spanish Socialists May Win November Elections With Over 34% of Vote - Poll

The Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) is projected to win a snap general election on November 10 with more than 34 percent of the vote, which is over 5 percent more than its result from the early election in April, a fresh poll by Spain's Centro de Investigaciones Sociologicas (Center for Sociological Research) revealed on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) is projected to win a snap general election on November 10 with more than 34 percent of the vote , which is over 5 percent more than its result from the early election in April , a fresh poll by Spain 's Centro de Investigaciones Sociologicas (Center for Sociological Research) revealed on Thursday.

After Mariano Rajoy stepped down as prime minister in the wake of a corruption scandal involving his Popular Party, Spaniards went to the polls on April 28 for the third time in four years. PSOE won with 28.7 percent of the vote but still failed to secure enough seats to form a government on its own. Negotiations with the left-wing Unidas Podemos (UP) failed to produce a stable coalition, mainly due to the unwillingness of both sides to search for a compromise when it came to ministerial appointments.

According to the survey, the socialists will likely reinforce their positions and get 34.2 percent of the vote. The opposition right-wing People's Party is expected to remain in second with 17.1 percent.

The poll showed that UP could follow PSOE and People's Party with 15.5 percent of the vote, while the center-right Citizens party might secure 12.9 percent, and the far-right Vox party 7.5 percent.

The poll was conducted from September 1-18 among 5,906 voters. The margin of error is 1.3 percent.