Spanish State Attorney Asks Court to Let Jailed Catalan Leader Go to EU Parliament

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The Spanish attorney general's office asked the Supreme Court on Monday to let jailed Catalan leader Oriol Junqueras take up his seat at the European Parliament

The top EU court ruled earlier in December that the former Catalan vice-president, who was imprisoned for 13 years in October over the 2017 independence vote, should have been given immunity after he was elected to the Strasbourg-based legislature in May.

"The state's representative in the case [against Junqueras] believes that it 'would be possible to allow' him to go to the Central Electoral Office and to the seat of the European Parliament to comply with the necessary procedures," the statement read.

Junqueras, who has been in custody since November 2017, has not been able to swear an oath of office in Madrid or receive an ID of a member of the EU parliament.

His lawyer wrote to the Supreme Court last week, invoking the EU court's ruling so that his defendant could go to Strasbourg.

The state attorney said that the Supreme Court should meanwhile request that the European Parliament waive Junqueras's parliamentary immunity and rejected calls to scrap his conviction on sedition charges.

Junqueras leads a pro-independence Catalan party, Republican Left, which has denied the Socialist Party of acting Prime Minister Perdo Sanchez its support in the national parliament. The government is a few votes short of having a majority, failing which a new election may be triggered.