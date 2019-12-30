UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish State Attorney Asks Court To Let Jailed Catalan Leader Go To EU Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:18 PM

Spanish State Attorney Asks Court to Let Jailed Catalan Leader Go to EU Parliament

The Spanish attorney general's office asked the Supreme Court on Monday to let jailed Catalan leader Oriol Junqueras take up his seat at the European Parliament

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The Spanish attorney general's office asked the Supreme Court on Monday to let jailed Catalan leader Oriol Junqueras take up his seat at the European Parliament.

The top EU court ruled earlier in December that the former Catalan vice-president, who was imprisoned for 13 years in October over the 2017 independence vote, should have been given immunity after he was elected to the Strasbourg-based legislature in May.

"The state's representative in the case [against Junqueras] believes that it 'would be possible to allow' him to go to the Central Electoral Office and to the seat of the European Parliament to comply with the necessary procedures," the statement read.

Junqueras, who has been in custody since November 2017, has not been able to swear an oath of office in Madrid or receive an ID of a member of the EU parliament.

His lawyer wrote to the Supreme Court last week, invoking the EU court's ruling so that his defendant could go to Strasbourg.

The state attorney said that the Supreme Court should meanwhile request that the European Parliament waive Junqueras's parliamentary immunity and rejected calls to scrap his conviction on sedition charges.

Junqueras leads a pro-independence Catalan party, Republican Left, which has denied the Socialist Party of acting Prime Minister Perdo Sanchez its support in the national parliament. The government is a few votes short of having a majority, failing which a new election may be triggered.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Supreme Court Parliament Vote Immunity Strasbourg Madrid Independence May October November December 2017 Government Top Court

Recent Stories

OGRA recommends increase in POL prices from Januar ..

10 minutes ago

Commemorative stamps mark 110 years of postal serv ..

21 minutes ago

Thankful to businessmen for electing BMP candidate ..

29 minutes ago

S. Korean Parliament Approves Establishment of New ..

3 minutes ago

Yasin Malik appear before TADA Court

3 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Wishes Russia Happy New Y ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.