Spanish Supreme Court Rules to Continue Criminal Process Against Puigdemont, Comin

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Spain's Supreme Court ruled on Friday to continue with criminal proceedings against Catalan independence leaders Carles Puigdemont and Toni Comin and requested the European Parliament to suspend their immunity in the legislature, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court room.

"[The court orders] to maintain national, European and international arrest warrants against former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont and former [Health Minister] Toni Comin, as well as request the European Parliament to suspend immunity for both members of parliament," the judge said.