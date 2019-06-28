UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Teenager Collapses, Dies From Heat

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 02:18 PM

Spanish teenager collapses, dies from heat

A 17-year-old harvest worker has died from heat stroke in Spain, local authorities said, in the first known death related to the record heatwave currently raging in Spain and large parts of Europe

Madrid, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :A 17-year-old harvest worker has died from heat stroke in Spain, local authorities said, in the first known death related to the record heatwave currently raging in Spain and large parts of Europe.

The youth suddenly felt dizzy and took a dip in a swimming pool but suffered convulsions when he got out and collapsed, the regional government of Andalusia in southern Spain said.

He was rushed to the emergency ward in the neighbouring town of Cordoba, where "he died after undergoing a cardiac massage", it said in a statement.

Spain is currently experiencing a heatwave of temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and more across most of the country, which is expected to last until Saturday.

Out of a total 50 Spanish provinces, 34 have issued fire warnings, notably in Catalonia where fire services are fighting to put out a blaze that has already burned 6,500 hectares (16,000 acres) of land.

Some 400 firefighters tackled the fire overnight, with planes and helicopters deployed in the morning to try and bring it under control.

The head of the Catalan interior ministry, Miquel Buch, advised the population to take "maximum precautions".

Related Topics

Fire Interior Ministry Europe Died Cordoba Spain Turkish Lira From Government

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan opens $1.7 billion gas-to-liquids pla ..

9 seconds ago

EU Decision to Prolong Economic Sanctions Against ..

11 seconds ago

Turkish soldier killed by Syria regime: ministry

14 seconds ago

Gov't retires record external debt of $9.5 bn in a ..

18 seconds ago

Hundreds Protest Against G20 Summit in Osaka

28 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Probing 13 People Over Druzh ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.