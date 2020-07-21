UrduPoint.com
Spanish Toreadors Protesting in Madrid to Demand Dismissal of Labor Minister - Reports

Hundreds of bullfighters have taken to the streets in the Spanish capital of Madrid to demand that Labor Minster Yolanda Diaz step down after she refused COVID-19 financial support for the workers of corrida, traditional bullfighting shows, Spanish media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Hundreds of bullfighters have taken to the streets in the Spanish capital of Madrid to demand that Labor Minster Yolanda Diaz step down after she refused COVID-19 financial support for the workers of corrida, traditional bullfighting shows, Spanish media reported on Tuesday.

The Spanish government has put together an emergency fund for financial support to citizens whose income was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Ministry of Culture confirmed unemployment subsidies to workers of culture-related professions, including public bullfighting shows, back in May, but the Ministry of Labor has so far rejected all applications of such artists, according to the national Fighting Bull Foundation.

As reported by the Europa Press news agency, around 300 toreadors and other artists of bullfighting shows have gathered in front of the Labor Ministry building in Madrid with placards reading "Bullfighting is culture" and "No to discrimination," as well as calls upon Diaz to resign.

Among the participants are reportedly such renowned Spanish toreadors as Andres Roca Rey, Cayetano Rivera, Jose Maria Manzanares, El Juli and Sebastien Castella. As quoted in the report, they claimed that it was "unacceptable" that the ministry was trying to push for "ideological motives" and "personal tastes."

According to the EFE news agency, protests organized by the UNPBE union of Spanish bullfighters will continue into Wednesday and Thursday.

