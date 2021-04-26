Spanish Tourism Minister Receives Red-Stained Knife, Suspect Identified - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Spanish Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, has received a red-stained knife along with a threatening letter sent to his office, the country's media reported on Monday, adding that a suspect has been identified.

El Mundo reported that law enforcement officers had easily identified the sender as they used their real name. It is said to be a resident of El Escorial, near Madrid.

The newspaper's sources say that the envelope also contained two CDs, which prevented the knife from being discovered by a scanner. It has not yet been ascertained whether or not the knife is covered in real blood or a similar-looking substance.

The envelope also had sewn pages with printed messages from Twitter and Whatsapp, as well as one page with written text.

The investigation is currently studying the evidence.

According to La Vanguardia, the police did not arrest the sender, who is said to suffer from mental problems. They are said to be unconnected to similar recent incidents involving politicians receiving threats.

Last week, leader of the left-wing party Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and head of the Civil Guard, Maria Gamez, were reported to have received threatening letters with bullet cartridges inside.

Maroto is planning to become an economic adviser in the Community of Madrid, if Spanish Socialist Worker's Party wins the May 4 regional election.