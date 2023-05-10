Spanish Trade Union Urges 45,000 Justice Officials to Launch Indefinite Strike on May 22

The Spanish Central Independent and Public Employees' Trade Union (CSIF) on Wednesday urged as many as 45,000 national justice officials to go on an indefinite strike scheduled to start on May 22 to demand a pay increase and better working condition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Spanish Central Independent and Public Employees' Trade Union (CSIF) on Wednesday urged as many as 45,000 national justice officials to go on an indefinite strike scheduled to start on May 22 to demand a pay increase and better working conditions.

Earlier in the day, Spanish justice officials went on another 24-hour strike, the 10th since the start of their conflict with the authorities. In addition, 24-hour strikes are already scheduled to take place on May 11, 16, 17 and 18.

"45,000 justice officials from all over Spain (93% of all justice system staff) are called for an indefinite strike starting on May 22. And on the 25th of the same month, there will be a large demonstration in Madrid," the trade union said in a statement.

The CSIF, together with other Spanish trade unions, gave the Spanish Justice Ministry 10 days to present an economic offer, vowing otherwise to continue with the protests "paralyzing" the country's justice system, the statement read.

Justice officials are seeking a raise in their salaries from 350 Euros ($384) to 430 euros a month, the CSIF said.

The Spanish justice system has been on the brink of failure in recent months. Due to the strikes by justice officials responsible for organizing the work of the courts in the country, 350,000 claims are currently awaiting treatment, 300,000 trials are suspended, and about 1 billion euros in payments are blocked in the court system, according to the data published by the strike committee of the Justice Administration Lawyers (LAJ) in March.