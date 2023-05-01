Spanish Trade Unions Demand Pay Raise in 70 Protest Actions Countrywide

Tens of thousands of people have participated in over 70 protest actions taking place in Spain as part of the International Workers' Day demonstrations, Spain's major trade unions said on Monday

"Thank you to all the people who have taken to the streets all over the country to fight for the rights of workers. The number in Madrid has been 60,000 people," the General Union of Workers (UGT) tweeted.

On April 28, the UGT urged workers to participate in 73 May 1 demonstrations all over the country to demand higher wages, lower prices and equal distribution of wealth in the face of accelerating inflation and a rise in energy costs.

Although the basic demands are a pay raise and a renewal of negotiations with the Spanish Confederation of Employers' Organizations (CEOE), the trade unions also ask for a more equal distribution of wealth for the benefit of lower-income families as well as for a revision of lay-off costs.

Spanish Minister of Labor Yolanda Diaz and Minister of Finance Maria Montero are scheduled to take part in the demonstration in Madrid on Monday.