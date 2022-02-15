UrduPoint.com

Spanish Trawler Sinks Off Canada's Coast, Several People Killed - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Spanish-flagged fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo with 24 people aboard sank off the coast of Canada on Tuesday, the Faro de Vigo newspaper reported.

There were 12 Spaniards aboard, as well as two citizens of Denmark and several citizens of Peru. ABC reported that several people died in the incident.

The search operation is ongoing.

