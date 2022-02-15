MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Spanish-flagged fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo with 24 people aboard sank off the coast of Canada on Tuesday, the Faro de Vigo newspaper reported.

There were 12 Spaniards aboard, as well as two citizens of Denmark and several citizens of Peru. ABC reported that several people died in the incident.

The search operation is ongoing.