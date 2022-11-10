UrduPoint.com

Spanish Truckers Set To Strike From Monday After Talks Fail - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Spanish Truckers Set to Strike From Monday After Talks Fail - Reports

Spanish truckers look set to go on an indefinite strike starting Monday after urgent talks with the Transport Ministry failed, Spanish media said Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Spanish truckers look set to go on an indefinite strike starting Monday after urgent talks with the Transport Ministry failed, Spanish media said Thursday.

The National Platform for the Defense of Road Freight Transport, an umbrella organization of independent truck drivers, said its executives were summoned to the ministry in the morning for emergency talks on a deal that would protect drivers' incomes.

Spanish news agency RTVE reported that the truckers' association again demanded that government deliver on its promises after the implementation of August's deal was delayed. The ministry promised that it would adopt a plan for price and working condition scrutiny shortly.

The latest strike in March paralyzed the freight sector and had a deep impact on the Spanish economy. The energy crisis in Europe has added to truckers' woes with fuel prices jumping above 2 Euros ($2) per liter in June.

Related Topics

Europe Energy Crisis Road Price March June August Media Government

Recent Stories

"Pakistan Zindabad Cricket Tournament" on Nov 12

"Pakistan Zindabad Cricket Tournament" on Nov 12

3 minutes ago
 Fire brigade emergency mock exercise held

Fire brigade emergency mock exercise held

3 minutes ago
 Bids for Sale of Alexandroupolis Port in Greece Of ..

Bids for Sale of Alexandroupolis Port in Greece Officially Canceled - State Agen ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi FMs discuss political and security ..

Pakistan, Saudi FMs discuss political and security affairs

4 minutes ago
 About 100,000 UK Civil Servants Vote to Strike to ..

About 100,000 UK Civil Servants Vote to Strike to Demand Higher Wages - Trade Un ..

4 minutes ago
 Two Israeli Far-Right Parties Back Netanyahu for P ..

Two Israeli Far-Right Parties Back Netanyahu for Prime Minister - Presidential O ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.