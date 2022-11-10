Spanish Truckers Set to Strike From Monday After Talks Fail - Reports

Spanish truckers look set to go on an indefinite strike starting Monday after urgent talks with the Transport Ministry failed, Spanish media said Thursday

The National Platform for the Defense of Road Freight Transport, an umbrella organization of independent truck drivers, said its executives were summoned to the ministry in the morning for emergency talks on a deal that would protect drivers' incomes.

Spanish news agency RTVE reported that the truckers' association again demanded that government deliver on its promises after the implementation of August's deal was delayed. The ministry promised that it would adopt a plan for price and working condition scrutiny shortly.

The latest strike in March paralyzed the freight sector and had a deep impact on the Spanish economy. The energy crisis in Europe has added to truckers' woes with fuel prices jumping above 2 Euros ($2) per liter in June.