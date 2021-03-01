Spanish Utility Turning Oranges Into Green Energy

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Spanish water utility firm Emasesa has kicked off a pilot project that uses green energy harvested from leftover oranges for sewage treatment.

The garden city of Seville is known for tens of thousands of orange trees that drop tons of bitter fruit on the streets every year. Some of it goes into perfume and marmalade, while the rest ends up in landfills.

Benigno Lopez, the environmental department chief at Emasesa, told Sputnik that methane from fermenting oranges will now be used to power Seville's water purification plant.

"The oranges are ground to produce equal amounts of juice and leftover peel and pulp. The sugar in the juice is processed into a gas mixture with a high methane content that is used to generate power," he said.

Emasesa already generates electricity from organic waste, such as olives and meat scraps. It fed up to 3 tons of oranges into the machine last year and plans to use 50 tons this year.