Spanish Vessel Delivers 15 Migrants From Open Arms Boat To Country's South - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:15 PM

A Spanish naval vessel delivered on Friday the remaining 15 migrants left on the stranded rescue ship belonging to the Open Arms charity to the country's southern port of San Roque, Spanish media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) A Spanish naval vessel delivered on Friday the remaining 15 migrants left on the stranded rescue ship belonging to the Open Arms charity to the country's southern port of San Roque, Spanish media reported.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that 14 men and one woman were aboard Spain's Audaz patrol vessel, the Europa Press news agency reported.

Last week, the Open Arms rescue ship delivered 83 migrants to the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Earlier in August, the vessel picked up 147 African migrants in the Mediterranean Sea who were on their way to Europe from Libya. All minors and some of those requiring urgent medical assistance were almost immediately evacuated, while the others were left stranded off Lampedusa's coast for as many as 19 days.

The crisis emerged due to the Italian government's decision to prevent any migrant rescue ships from entering its ports.

