Open Menu

Spanish Video Game Industry Seeks Its Place In The Sun

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Spanish video game industry seeks its place in the sun

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Buoyed by a dynamic domestic market and greater global visibility, Spain's video game industry is on the rise with a handful of studios looking to compete with sector giants.

"The sector is currently enjoying good momentum," Jose Maria Moreno, the secretary general of Spanish video games association Aevi which groups over 80 Spanish video game firms, told AFP.

"Spain is in the process of finding its place on the world map" of video game makers, he added.

There are no video game industry heavyweights in the country like France's Ubisoft, Poland's CD Projekt or Electronic Arts of the United States, but there are many independent studios that are "very creative", Moreno said.

Related Topics

World Video Games France Spain Poland United States Market Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

2 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

2 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

2 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

2 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

2 hours ago
 What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

2 hours ago
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

3 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

3 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

3 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

3 hours ago
 PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today

PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today

3 hours ago

More Stories From World