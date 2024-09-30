Spanish video game industry seeks its place in the sun

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Buoyed by a dynamic domestic market and greater global visibility, Spain's video game industry is on the rise with a handful of studios looking to compete with sector giants.

"The sector is currently enjoying good momentum," Jose Maria Moreno, the secretary general of Spanish video games association Aevi which groups over 80 Spanish video game firms, told AFP.

"Spain is in the process of finding its place on the world map" of video game makers, he added.

There are no video game industry heavyweights in the country like France's Ubisoft, Poland's CD Projekt or Electronic Arts of the United States, but there are many independent studios that are "very creative", Moreno said.