Spanish Warship Enters Black Sea, Russian Forces Monitor Its Movement - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The ship of the Spanish Navy entered the Black Sea on Wednesday, and the forces of Russia's Black Sea Fleet began to monitor its movement, the Russian National Center for Defense Control said.

"The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to control the actions of the Spanish Navy's Rayo patrol ship, which entered the Black Sea on July 7, 2021, to participate in the multinational exercise of the Armed Forces of NATO countries and partner states Sea Breeze-2021," the center said.