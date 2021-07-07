UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Warship Enters Black Sea, Russian Forces Monitor Its Movement - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Spanish Warship Enters Black Sea, Russian Forces Monitor Its Movement - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The ship of the Spanish Navy entered the Black Sea on Wednesday, and the forces of Russia's Black Sea Fleet began to monitor its movement, the Russian National Center for Defense Control said.

"The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to control the actions of the Spanish Navy's Rayo patrol ship, which entered the Black Sea on July 7, 2021, to participate in the multinational exercise of the Armed Forces of NATO countries and partner states Sea Breeze-2021," the center said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia July

Recent Stories

Shilpa Shety makes her industry comeback with a bl ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber explores UAE food e-commerce dynamic ..

14 minutes ago

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against onli ..

35 minutes ago

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

44 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.94 a barrel ..

44 minutes ago

IGP directs to hold `open kuthcries’ for people ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.