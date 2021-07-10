UrduPoint.com
Spanish Weather Service Warns Of Heat Wave From Africa Spiking Temperature This Weekend

Spanish Weather Service Warns of Heat Wave From Africa Spiking Temperature This Weekend

A heat wave from Africa has caused temperature to rise throughout Spain, with Sunday expected to be the hottest day this summer, the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, warned on Saturday

On Sunday, temperature is forecast to reach 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in 12 provincial capitals.

On Monday the heat will move toward the east of the Iberian peninsula, mainly affecting Catalonia and the Balearic Islands.

According to Barcelona Institute for Global Health, this phenomenon is connected with the global climate change. The research institute warns people that more than 7% of deaths during such periods are associated with high temperatures.

