UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spasskaya Tower Festival 2019 To Feature Most Foreign Performers Ever - Russian General

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 06:55 PM

Spasskaya Tower Festival 2019 to Feature Most Foreign Performers Ever - Russian General

At least 1,000 foreign artists will perform at the 12th annual Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival, the largest number of foreign participants ever, Gen. Lieut. Sergey Khlebnikov, the commandant of the Moscow Kremlin, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) At least 1,000 foreign artists will perform at the 12th annual Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival, the largest number of foreign participants ever, Gen. Lieut. Sergey Khlebnikov, the commandant of the Moscow Kremlin, said on Thursday.

"The number of foreign participants has reached 1,000.

This is the largest number of participants to come [to the festival] over the last 12 years," Khlebnikov said at a press conference at Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

According to the festival's official website, foreign participants include the International Celtic Dance Team, Egyptian Military Symphonic Band, Band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, Norwegian Tveit Union Musikkorps and others.

The festival will be held from August 23 to September 1 at the very heart of the Russian capital � the Red Square.

Related Topics

Army Music Moscow Russia China August September From

Recent Stories

Visit of Mr. Dave Miley (Former Member, ITF Board ..

15 minutes ago

PCB invites 20 cricketers for pre-season camp at t ..

20 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov to Hold Talks With Malta's Foreign ..

2 minutes ago

Nerve Agent Traces Found in Blood Sample of Office ..

2 minutes ago

Fitch Ratings Upgrades Gazprom, Gazprom Neft to 'B ..

2 minutes ago

Russia releases French banker from jail into house ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.