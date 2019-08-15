Spasskaya Tower Festival 2019 to Feature Most Foreign Performers Ever - Russian General

At least 1,000 foreign artists will perform at the 12th annual Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival, the largest number of foreign participants ever, Gen. Lieut. Sergey Khlebnikov, the commandant of the Moscow Kremlin, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) At least 1,000 foreign artists will perform at the 12th annual Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival, the largest number of foreign participants ever, Gen. Lieut. Sergey Khlebnikov, the commandant of the Moscow Kremlin, said on Thursday.

"The number of foreign participants has reached 1,000.

This is the largest number of participants to come [to the festival] over the last 12 years," Khlebnikov said at a press conference at Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

According to the festival's official website, foreign participants include the International Celtic Dance Team, Egyptian Military Symphonic Band, Band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, Norwegian Tveit Union Musikkorps and others.

The festival will be held from August 23 to September 1 at the very heart of the Russian capital � the Red Square.