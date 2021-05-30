SPD Candidate for Chancellor Vows to Set Minimum Wage at $14.5 Per Hour, Support E.Germany

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) Olaf Scholz, a candidate to the post of the German chancellor from the Social Democratic Party (SPD), promised to take strategic steps to boost eastern Germany's economy and establish the country-wide minimum wage requirements at 12 Euros per hour ($14.5).

Support to eastern Germany, which remains economically behind the country's west, became the focus of the SPD candidate's election campaign.

"In my first year in office as the German chancellor, I will ensure that the minimum wage is raised to 12 euros.

No region will benefit from this decision as much as eastern Germany, where too many employees still receive far too low wages and then far too low retirement payments," Scholz said at the party's Ostkonvent (East conference).

He further noted that his program for development of eastern Germany has many steps, but increasing the minimum wage will be the most urgent priority.

The elections to the German Bundestag are set for September 26. The SPD candidate currently serves as the finance minister and deputy chancellor in Angela Merkel's government.