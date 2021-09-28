UrduPoint.com

SPD Has First Claim To Form Next German Govt: Bavarian Conservatives

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 09:20 PM

SPD has first claim to form next German govt: Bavarian conservatives

The Social Democrats (SPD) should be first in line to form the next German government after beating Angela Merkel's conservative alliance in Germany's election, her Bavarian allies CSU said Tuesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The Social Democrats (SPD) should be first in line to form the next German government after beating Angela Merkel's conservative alliance in Germany's election, her Bavarian allies CSU said Tuesday.

"The SPD is not too far ahead, but it is ahead of the (conservative bloc)," Alexander Dobrindt, the parliamentary leader of the CSU, said after a meeting of the party's newly elected MPs.

The CDU-CSU should therefore expect that other parties "are talking to the SPD first", he said.

"Olaf Scholz clearly has the better chance of becoming chancellor at the moment," Bavarian premier Markus Soeder added.

The election result "must be accepted, it is a basic rule of democracy," he said.

The SPD and their chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz narrowly won Sunday's election with 25.7 percent of the vote.

The conservative bloc under Armin Laschet trailed behind on 24.1 percent -- its lowest election score since World War II.

But Laschet, who is also the head of the CSU, insisted his party would still try to build a governing coalition and was ready for talks with the Greens and the liberal FDP for a possible partnership.

Laschet also failed to congratulate Scholz on the election win, provoking criticism from other parties and from within his own ranks.

"It is important to respect an election result," Soeder said Tuesday. "Part of that is that I once again congratulate Olaf Scholz."

Related Topics

Election Democracy Vote German Germany Alliance Turkish Lira Angela Merkel Democrats Sunday World War From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

7 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

7 minutes ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

7 minutes ago
 Lady Doctor lost her life in resistance to robbery ..

Lady Doctor lost her life in resistance to robbery attempt in Lahore

1 hour ago
 AIMS school and college carry out vaccination driv ..

AIMS school and college carry out vaccination drive

1 hour ago
 Emirates Health Services celebrates World Heart Da ..

Emirates Health Services celebrates World Heart Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.