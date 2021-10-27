UrduPoint.com

SPD Head Expects German Chancellor Election In December

Wed 27th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

SPD Head Expects German Chancellor Election in December

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Olaf Scholz, the leader of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), said on Wednesday that the election of a new Federal chancellor, for which he is a candidate, is likely to be held in December.

"We are still conducting coalition negotiations, and the election will be held no sooner than in December if everything goes as we expect. But what we are talking about is clear. We want to ensure that workers and employers play a greater role in our society again," Scholz told a meeting of the IGBCE association of mining, chemicals, and energy unions in Hannover.

Germany held legislative elections on September 26. The Social Democrats emerged victorious, marginally outperforming outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling CDU/CSU bloc.

The Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) came in third and fourth, respectively, followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany and the Left.

Since no party won the required majority to form a government unilaterally, the SPD began negotiations with the Greens and the FDP, while also not ruling out the possibility of a coalition with CDU/CSU.

The Bundestag will elect the next chancellor based on the federal president's proposal without debate. The candidate must receive a majority of votes from members of parliament and then be formally appointed by the president.

