BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Germany's Social Democrats were 3 percentage points ahead of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats in a new poll published two days before the Federal election.

The center-left SPD had 25% to conservative CDU's 22% in a survey by Forsa for RTL and NTV news channels. The poll was conducted among 2,002 adults from September 20-23.

The figures remained unchanged for the two parties, compared to Forsa's poll out earlier this week. SPD historically overtook its coalition partners last month to poll 5 points ahead of CDU in mid-September, before Merkel's conservatives narrowed the gap over the weekend.

Business-friendly Free Democrats saw their support rise by 1 point to 12% and hard-right AfD lose one to poll at 10%. The Greens came third with 17% and the hard-left Left landed on 6%.

The survey found that 28% still preferred Merkel's Social Democrat deputy and finance minister Olaf Scholz as the next chancellor. Merkel's successor at the helm of CDU, Armin Laschet, came third with 13%, while Greens' Annalena Baerbock was at 16%.