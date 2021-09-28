UrduPoint.com

SPD Leader Scholz Says Yet To Hear Congratulations From CDU/CSU Rival

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 02:00 AM

SPD Leader Scholz Says Yet to Hear Congratulations From CDU/CSU Rival

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) German chancellor candidate from the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Olaf Scholz said on Monday that he still has not received congratulations on the narrow election victory from his CDU/CSU rival, Armin Laschet.

The German parliamentary elections took place on Sunday. The SDP outperformed outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling CDU/CSU bloc by 1.6 percentage points. The Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) came in third and fourth, respectively.

"No," Scholz was quoted as saying by ZDF, when asked if Laschet had reached out to him with congratulations.

Earlier, SPD Secretary-General Lars Klingbeil criticized Laschet for this, noting that "good manners are expected from the Democrats, they congratulate each other." On Sunday, Laschet congratulated "all the participants in the election race on their results.

"

In his interview with ZDF, Scholz also said that the SPD should form a coalition with the two other parties that showed good results in the elections - the Greens and the FDP.

"The SPD is the strongest party. From the polls, we see that more people want to see me as chancellor. Three parties improved the results in this election - the SPD, the Greens and the FDP. So, we must take on the mandate to form a government. It is possible," Scholz added.

He further stressed that Germans had shown with their vote that they want the CDU/CSU to step down as the ruling party.

However, the CDU/CSU does not agree with Scholz, noting that the SPD was only narrowly ahead of the conservative alliance and that negotiations on a coalition are needed.

Related Topics

Election Vote German Alliance Angela Merkel Democrats Sunday All From Government Race

Recent Stories

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

1 minute ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourism’s restart

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

2 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

3 hours ago
 International Government Communication Forum 2021 ..

International Government Communication Forum 2021 concludes with a call to speak ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.