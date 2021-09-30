SPD-Run Germany Faces Split Over Russia - Experts

Germany under the Social Democrat leader Olaf Scholz may well be headed toward a tug-of-war between the resurgent center-left and its junior partners in the Green party, experts indicated on Thursday

The Social Democratic Party (SPD) beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Sunday's polls by a paper-thin margin. With the vote fractured, Germany is set for a three-way coalition, with the Greens and business-friendly Free Democrats emerging as kingmakers.

Earl Rasmussen, executive vice president at Eurasia Center, a DC-based think tank, told Sputnik that SPD leader Olaf Scholz behaved like a centrist in that he was keenly aware of Germany's economic conditions and would seek to improve ties with Russia to meet his country's objectives.

"I believe that he will... seek improved ties with Russia as well from the economic/business perspective. Obviously, this will be influenced by the coalition partners," he said.

The Greens co-leader, Annalena Baerbock, has been an outspoken critic of Moscow. She went as far as to accuse Russia of exacerbating the gas crunch by refusing to sell more natural gas to the EU. She said Russia wanted Europe to wave through its Nord Stream 2 gas project.

Sergej Henke, a member of the hard-right AfD party, told Sputnik that the Greens' tough line on Russia was bound to influence the future government's policy toward the eastern neighbor.

"I cannot see the Greens backtracking on it. The Greens will have to make concessions but they will not back down on Russia and environmental protections," he said.

Rasmussen argued that the pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea was not at risk, despite the Greens vowing to have it canceled. He said the next government, whatever its makeup, would see Nord Stream's crucial role in meeting German energy needs and ensuring its economic growth.

"I see continued support for Nord Stream 2... The alternative would be importing LNG from the US, which would be limited and significantly more expensive, or increasing coal power usage, which would likely not gain support within the SPD nor the Green party," he said.

Coalition wrangling may take weeks, if not months, with Merkel likely to stay on in a caretaker capacity until the lineup of a new government is agreed upon. The SPD and the CDU both plan to hold coalition talks with the smaller parties in coming days.