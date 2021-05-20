UrduPoint.com
SPD's Candidate For German Chancellor Scholz Supports Nord Stream 2 Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

SPD's Candidate for German Chancellor Scholz Supports Nord Stream 2 Project

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Olaf Scholz, a candidate to the post of German chancellor from the Social Democratic Party (SPD), expressed on Thursday his support for the Nord Stream 2 project.

"Yes, and the current German government [supports it] as well," Scholz told WDR broadcaster.

The SPD candidate serves as the finance minister and deputy chancellor in Angela Merkel's government.

More Stories From World

