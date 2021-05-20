(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Olaf Scholz, a candidate to the post of German chancellor from the Social Democratic Party (SPD), expressed on Thursday his support for the Nord Stream 2 project.

"Yes, and the current German government [supports it] as well," Scholz told WDR broadcaster.

The SPD candidate serves as the finance minister and deputy chancellor in Angela Merkel's government.