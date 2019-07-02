UrduPoint.com
Speaker Of Algerian Parliament's Lower House Resigns - Reports

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:30 PM

Speaker of Algerian Parliament's Lower House Resigns - Reports

Moad Bouchareb, the president of the Algerian parliament's lower chamber, officially resigned from his post on Tuesday, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Moad Bouchareb, the president of the Algerian parliament's lower chamber, officially resigned from his post on Tuesday, media reported.

According to Ennahar tv broadcaster, Bouchareb will be temporarily replaced by lawmaker Terbech Abderazak.

Bouchareb, a long-standing supporter of ex-Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, stepped down amid ongoing anti-government protests in the county.

An acute political crisis and accompanying demonstrations broke out in Algeria in February after then-president Bouteflika announced his bid to seek a fifth term in office.

Despite the president eventually being pushed out of office, protesters are still demanding that all politicians who got positions in Bouteflika's government resign. Former Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia and several government ministers have been under investigation as part of an anti-corruption crackdown targeting allies of the ousted president.

