Speaker of Armenian Parliament Begins Official Visit to Lithuania - Parliament

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Head of the Armenian parliament Ararat Mirzoyan begins his visit to Lithuania on Monday, the legislative body announced.

"Today, the official visit of the delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly [NA] Ararat Mirzoyan to the Republic of Lithuania begins," the parliament said in a statement, adding that meetings with Lithuanian high-placed officials are expected.

According to the statement, Mirzoyan is accompanied by Chair of the NA Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs Arkadi Khachatryan, Deputy Chair of the Committee Artak Manukyan, Head of Armenia-Lithuania Friendship Group Anush Begloian and Head of the Armenian Delegation to OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Hayk Konjoryan.

The parliament was dissolved on Monday after it voted against naming Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister for the second time. Nevertheless, it will continue fulfilling its functions for the time being.

In accordance with Armenia's basic law, when the country has a snap election the parliament loses its authority only when its successor convenes for the first time.