Speaker Of Czech Parliament's Lower House Says Contracted COVID-19

Wed 16th December 2020

Speaker of Czech Parliament's Lower House Says Contracted COVID-19

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The president of the Czech parliament's lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, Radek Vondracek, said he had contracted COVID-19 on Tuesday and was undergoing home treatment.

"I have always been [a] positive [person], and now I also have a document about this... [positive test result]. Fortunately, the coronavirus is passing calmly. Be careful!" Vondracek wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Jan Hamacek and some other ministers recovered from the coronavirus.

In addition, after contact with infected people, four more ministers were in home isolation for two weeks.

Over the past day, 5,169 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the Czech Republic. Countrywide, 64,710 people are currently sick, with 4,547 of them in hospitals. Over the entire period of the pandemic in the republic, 586,200 people got infected with the coronavirus, with 511,700 recoveries and 9,743 deaths.

