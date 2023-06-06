UrduPoint.com

Speaker Of Russian Upper House Accepts Invitation To Visit Pakistan - Pakistani Embassy

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Speaker of Russian Upper House Accepts Invitation to Visit Pakistan - Pakistani Embassy

Valentina Matvienko, the chairwoman of the upper house of the Russian parliament, has accepted an invitation to visit Pakistan made by her Pakistani counterpart, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, who is currently on a four-day visit to Russia, the Pakistani Embassy in Moscow said on Tuesday

"Chairman of the Senate (the upper house of the Pakistani parliament) extended an invitation to Speaker Matvienko to visit Pakistan, which was happily accepted," the diplomatic mission said in a statement that was made available to Sputnik.

During a meeting that took place in Russia's upper house earlier in the day, both a Pakistani delegation led by Sanjrani and Russian lawmakers stressed the importance of parliamentary exchanges with a view to further enhancing bilateral relations between Islamabad and Moscow.

In addition, the chairman of the Pakistani upper house reaffirmed his country's commitment to strengthening ties with Russia in all areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, especially in the fields of the economy, trade, finance, energy and education, the statement read.

Sanjrani also briefed Russian representatives on the current security situation in the region, with special attention paid to the territorial conflict over the Kashmir region between India and Pakistan, the Pakistani Embassy in Moscow said.

As part of the fruitful negotiations, the two sides agreed to continue cooperation on regional and international issues and work together for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan, the statement read.

