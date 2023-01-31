Speaker of Shura Council Participates in 17th session of Parliamentary Union of the OIC

A delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, headed by Speaker of the Shura Council Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-ASheikh, participated in the 17th session of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Algeria

ALGIERS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ):A delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, headed by Speaker of the Shura Council Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-ASheikh, participated in the 17th session of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Algeria.

The summit was themed "The Islamic World and the Challenges of Modernity and Development." The conference was hosted by President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune and attended by parliamentary heads from the OIC member states.