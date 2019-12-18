Speaker Pelosi Says US House to Convene Wednesday Morning to Take Impeachment Vote

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter to members of the House of Representatives said they will convene Wednesday morning to vote on the impeachment of US President Donald Trump.

"When the House convenes to take the impeachment vote tomorrow morning, I urge each of you to join me on the Floor," Pelosi said in the letter on Tuesday.

"Our constituents look to us to be respectful of the Constitution and Defenders of our Democracy, and to proceed in a manner worthy of our oath of office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States."