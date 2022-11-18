Speaker Pelosi Vows Not to Seek Leadership Role in Next Congress, Sparking Mixed Reactions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she will not seek reelection to a party leadership position in the next Congress, an announcement that comes a week after Democrats lost control of the lower chamber in the midterms.

"There is no greater official honor for me than to stand on this floor and to speak for the people of San Francisco. This I will continue to do as a member of the House," Pelosi said during remarks on the chamber floor. "And with great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress."

It is time for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus, Pelosi said.

In 2018, Pelosi made an informal deal to limit her time as speaker to just four more years.

Democrats are slated to lose their majority in the House following midterm elections last week, with current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy favored to become speaker under Republican control of the chamber.

Pelosi, who said she almost decided to stay on as leader after the recent attack on her husband, will not endorse a successor.

"I have no intention of being the mother-in-law in the kitchen saying, 'My son doesn't like the stuffing that way,'" Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol. "They will have their vision, they will have their plan."

Later in the day, Pelosi was applauded by President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama for multiple decades of service in a House leadership position, and 35 years overall as a lawmaker.

In 2007, she became the first woman elected to serve as House Speaker, a position she would retake in 2019.

Senator Bernie Sanders in a tweet said speaker of the House "is no easy job," and Pelosi should be proud of her service to Americans.

Some Republicans, like former speaker Paul Ryan, had somewhat positive things to say.

"I tip my cap as I welcome @speakerpelosi to the former speaker's club and congratulate her on a historic career in the House," Ryan said in a tweet.

Congressman Dan Meuser, one of the few Republicans in the chamber to see her speech, said Pelosi is an "incredibly strong lady," and a determined, hard worker.

"I disagreed with her probably 98% of the time," Meuser said as quoted by NBC. "But you've got to respect what she's done. I was here because it was historic. The first woman speaker of the House... she's quite a lady - and I don't necessarily mean that always in a positive way."

However, many other Republicans did not give her much of a warm departure in any sense. McCarthy, the likely incoming speaker, did not even attend Pelosi's farewell speech.

Self-proclaimed "Ultra-MAGA" Republican Elise Stefanik celebrated the fact Pelosi was stepping aside.

"House Republicans earned our Majority, and the Speaker's gavel will no longer belong to Nancy Pelosi," Stefanik said in a tweet.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert simply tweeted: "The Pelosi era is over. Good riddance!"

Republican Congressman Jeff Duncan also took a final jab.

"Thank you for tendering your resignation from House Leadership today, @SpeakerPelosi, but I believe the American people fired you first," Duncan tweeted after Pelosi's speech.