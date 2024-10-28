Speakers at Kashmir Black Day event in Pakistani consulate reaffirm solidarity with struggling Kashmiris

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Pakistan's steadfast support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination was reiterated by the country's Consul General in New York, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, at an event marking Kashmir Black Day on Sunday.

The Day is commemorated annually on October 27 to mark the day in 1947 when India, without any legal justification, forcibly took control of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his remarks, Atozai said that Kashmir Black Day was a reminder of the oppression and challenges being faced by the Kashmiri people under 77 years of India's occupation.

He said India's illegal revocation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019 had led to increased human rights violations amid prolonged curfews and internet blackouts.

The consul general also reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination and called upon the international community to take action under the terms of the United Nations Security Council resolutions to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

A large number of Kashmiri activist and community members participated held in the consulate, and the consul general Atozai thanked them.

The programme included a video presentation that depicted the human rights abuses occurring in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

A photo exhibition was also held to illustrate the hardships endured by the Kashmiri people.

In addition, the event featured speeches from prominent speakers.

Sardar Sawar Khan, a former member of the Azad Kashmir Legislative Council, discussed the political dynamics affecting the region. Sardar Taj Khan, Vice Chairman of Kashmir Mission, USA, stressed the importance of making the world community of the dire situation in Kashmir. Tashfeen Qayyum, a civil society member, highlighted the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Representatives of various political parties also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people They highlighted the ongoing human rights violations in the region, called upon international community to take notice of the reign of terror let loose in Kashmir by Indian forces and to support the Kashmiri peoples' unalienable right to self-determination, as promised to them by the UN Security Council.

The event concluded with a collective call for the international community to act decisively to resolve the Kashmir issue, in line with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

APP/ift