Speakers At Pakistan Embassy Event Renew Support To Kashmiris' Self-determination
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 01:40 PM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Speakers at the event organized by the Pakistani embassy on Monday expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, with a fervent call on India to cease human rights violations in the disputed region.
The solemn event was held to mark the fifth year of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, that scrapped the special status of occupied Kashmir in violation of international law and UN resolutions.
Attending the event was a diverse group of individuals, including academics, human rights activists, civil society representatives, diplomats, think-tank members, Pakistani-Americans, and members of the media.
In their remarks, the speakers also emphasized the urgent need to resolve the longstanding Jammu & Kashmir dispute under relevant UN Security Council resolutions that call for a plebiscite to determine the wishes of the Kashmiri people.
Speaaking on the occasion, the Embassy's Chargé d’Affaires, Dr. Fareha Bugti, underscored Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Kashmiri people’s inalienable right to self-determination.
She condemned India’s illegal actions and called for the international community to play its role for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with UNSC resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiris.
The event feature testimonies, among others, from Mushaal Hussein Mullick , the Peace & Human Rights Advocate; Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General of the Kashmir Awareness Forum; Dr. Mohsin Ansari, President of Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA); Col. Wesley Martin, an American political analyst; Dr. Imtiaz Khan from George Washington University; Oussama Jammal Secretary General at US Council of Muslim Organizations (UCMO), and Zahid Bukhari Executive Director at Centre for islam and Public Policy (CIPP) who highlighted the plight of the Kashmiri people under Indian occupation.
Special messages from Pakistan's President and Prime Minister were read out on the occasion. A video message of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister was also played.
Their messages reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic, political, and moral support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.
A photo exhibition at the embassy showcased the human rights atrocities committed by Indian occupation forces against innocent Kashmiris followed by a documentary titled “Unheard: The Invisible Trauma of Kashmiris” highlighting their ongoing struggle for freedom.
