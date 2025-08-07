The Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, D.C., observed Youm-e-Istehsal (Exploitation Day) to mark the sixth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral revocation of Article 370, which stripped occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, with speakers renewing their support to the Kashmiri people for the exercise of their right to self-determination

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, D.C., observed Youm-e-Istehsal (Exploitation Day) to mark the sixth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral revocation of Article 370, which stripped occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, with speakers renewing their support to the Kashmiri people for the exercise of their right to self-determination.

The commemoration began with a one-minute silence to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in their valiant struggle against systemic and egregious human rights violations.

As part of the day’s activities, a press release of the Embassy said it organized a webinar entitled “A Threat to Kashmiri Identity”, which brought together distinguished speakers, scholars, community members, officials from the Embassy and Consulates of Pakistan across the U.S., as well as members of the media.

At the outset, messages from President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Ishaq Dar were read out reiterating unstinted political, moral, and diplomatic support for the people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The webinar featured leading voices on the Kashmir issue including Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Senator (R) Mushahid Hussain Syed, former Pakistan Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, and British historian and author, Dr. Victoria Schofield.

The speakers strongly condemned India’s demographic and political engineering in the region, warning of their adverse and escalatory implications for regional as well as global peace, security and stability in a nuclear neighborhood.

In his opening remarks, Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, highlighted the significance of the day that stripped Kashmiris off their special status.

“The brutal history of repression certainly took its most dangerous turn on the 5th of August 2019 when India unilaterally revoked the relevant articles of the Indian constitution,” said the Ambassador.

He also emphasized the need of capitalizing on the internationalization of Kashmir issue, citing the revival of Pakistan’s national credibility and prestige following the recent clashes with India post Pahalgam incident.

"The significance of the Kashmir issue has increased further. It has been highlighted all over again, against the design and desire of India,” noted the Ambassador.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Schofield emphasized the need for dialogue, mediation, and inclusive peace process, drawing parallels with the Northern Ireland peace model. She stressed that the Kashmiri people must be central to any future negotiations, and that international mediation could help pave the way to durable peace.

Senator (R) Mushahid Hussain Syed, in his remarks, highlighted the fascist Hindutva ideology of Indian government fueling the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are not just talking of a normal occupation or an annexation of territory done illegally in total contravention of United Nations, we are talking of a certain ideology of hate that lies behind India's moves, and which is reinforced by a policy of state terrorism," said Mushahid Syed.

The Senator also lauded the role of US President Donald Trump for offering mediation on Kashmir and recognizing it as the core issue between Pakistan and India.

"I would also like to commend the initiative of President Donald Trump, that at the highest levels of the United States government, there is the recognition of the fact that Kashmir is the core cause of conflict between Pakistan and India,” said the former Senator.

In their remarks, Amb. Munir Akram and Dr. Fai reiterated the centrality of the United Nations Security Council resolutions, especially Resolutions 80, 91, and 122, in affirming the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination. They noted that India had never formally rejected these resolutions yet continued to act in flagrant violation. Resolution 122 explicitly stated that no unilateral action would form substitute for the prescribed free and impartial plebiscite under the UN supervision.

Dr. Fai also drew attention to the gross human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir, including widespread land confiscation, administrative changes, and legal maneuvers designed to alter the region’s demography. He referred to Article 17 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, that afforded protection of the right to property and underscored the illegality of land-grabbing and forced demographic change.

Ambassador Akram emphasized that Article 25 of the UN Charter obliged all member states to comply with Security Council resolutions, making India’s actions clear, consistent and blatant breach of its international commitments and responsibilities.

"India’s behavior has been exposed by recent events. This is a good opportunity to push for an inquiry commission and global accountability,” said Ambassador Akram.

The Webinar expressed agreement and appreciation on the way forward towards internationalization and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute suggested by Ambassador Akram and other speakers.

In conclusion, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh thanked the distinguished speakers and all participants for joining the webinar reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting the just and legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people towards realization of the inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in international law and the relevant UNSC resolutions, the press release said.